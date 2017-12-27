The LG V30 is the South Korean tech giant’s latest premium flagship phone released only in August. We got our hands-on and we know it is supported already on T-Mobile’s Un-carrier Next and 600 MHz LTE network. It directly rivals the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 but with a lower price to beat. The phone launched with only Android 7.0 Nougat but we were promised Android Oreo would be available before year-end. True enough, the update is ready, at least, for those who live in South Korea.

The Android 8.0 Oreo Preview was released last month and now the official update is ready. This was released first thing yesterday, December 26, as the first phone in the country to upgrade to OS. LG is the first ever Korean OEM to upgrade to Oreo so the LG V30 customers have an advantage.

The LG OS Preview program launched in November was simply a preview. You may probably know what Oreo is all about but LG made sure Oreo is more than ready for all the LG V30 owners. More than 500 users tried the new OS and helped in development with their valuable feedback and opinions.

If you own an LG V30 and would like to get a taste of Oreo, wait for a notification that software update is ready. Make sure you are connected to the Internet. You may also upgrade via the LG Bridge program which you can access from a computer.

As with any other Oreo upgrade, this one adds major improvements to battery, speed, performance, graphics, and screen configuration. New convenience features added include picture in picture (PIP) and high-resolution sound source LDAC.

SOURCE: LG