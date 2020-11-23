The unlocked LG Stylo 6 only went up for pre-order on B&H last August. It was introduced back in May and now we believe its next-gen version will be available in the coming months. It won’t be this year but perhaps the LG Stylo 7 will be introduced in the second quarter of 2021. There is no mention of the official specs, features, and launch date but we believe the smartphone is already being designed and developed. The images we have here are only CAD-based renders so please take things with a pinch of salt.

The LG Stylo 7 will still be another mid-range smartphone. It will obviously be a follow-up to the LG Stylo 6 but with a new rear panel design. The front shows what seems to be an edge-to-edge, almost bezel-less screen. The selfie camera is placed under a punch-hole.

The phone could have a 6.9-inch flat display. There will be a quad rear camera system. As usual, it will come with a stylus that can be stored at the bottom of the phone’s frame.

The phone is expected to feature bottom-firing speakers, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The dimensions of the smartphone could be 170.6mm x 77mm x 8.6mm.

There is no info yet if the rear cover will have glass or plastic finish. The fingerprint reader is placed on the right edge of the device. On the other side, there is a button, volume rocker, and the SIM tray. We’re assuming that one button is for power that may also be a Google Assistant button.