The LG Velvet may only be considered a mid-ranger but the Android phone already offers 5G, at least, in markets that have 5G networks. The device was officially announced back in May with a half-price discount program. It was immediately available in stores in South Korea with 5G and stylus support. A 4G variant is also now available with Snapdragon 845 SoC and a lower price. The phone is rolling out to North America, Europe, and other regions and it was only last month the device has reached the US.

Verizon is also selling the phone in the country. Specifically, the LG Velvet 5G UW will be available this coming Friday, August 21. Verizon is making the exclusive Aurora Red available. Verizon’s tech storyteller George Koroneos (@GLKCreative) shared the good news.

When it comes to pricing, the new LG Velvet 5G UW is available for $10 per month with a Premium Unlimited plan. It can be Above, Beyond, Do, or Play Get. The phone can also be purchased via trade-in with any eligible phone. The value is worth $350 with a premium plan. You can also get the LG Velvet 5G UW and pay for it over 24 months at $29.17. The phone’s retail price is $699.99.

The LG VELVET 5G UW is only available from Verizon. It’s the only carrier that offers a 5G Ultra Wideband network. The phone can also be used with Verizon’s upcoming 5G Nationwide network. The phone boasts a raindrop-inspired rear camera, 3D Arc Design, curved corners, and symmetrical front and rear edges.

The wait is over. The LG Velvet 5G UW is coming to @Verizon this Friday and it's the only place you can get it in Aurora Red, which is the best color ever. pic.twitter.com/cYvMj7O291 — George Koroneos 🗿🍹 (@GLKCreative) August 18, 2020

The Velvet phone from LG comes with flowing lines and polished surfaces. It’s also very slim at 0.4 inches. Other specs and features are as follows: a curved 6.8-inch OLED Cinematic FullVision screen, 20.5:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset with 5G modem, Adreno 620 GPU, 128GB onboard storage, 6GB or 8GB RAM, 4300mAh battery, and LG 3D Sound Engine.

The battery comes with 25W fast charging, 9W fast wireless charging, and Quick Charge 4.0+ technology. The camera system is composed of a 48MP main camera with 8MP plus 5MP apart from the 16MP selfie shooter. Imaging features also include 3D AR Stickers, 3D Photo Effect, Time-lapse Control, Voice Bokeh, and ASMR Recording.