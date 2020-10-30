The LG K series is getting another addition. After the LG K62, LG K52, and LG K42, here is the new LG K92. It’s not just another new mid-range smartphone. This one comes with 5G connectivity so more people can access 5G networks at a more affordable price. It costs below $400 so it can probably beat the other more expensive 5G phones in the market if people just want ultra-fast Internet connectivity. More consumers are looking for 5G phones that are affordable and this new model from LG fits the bill.

The LG K92 5G will be available in in the United States. It boasts almost premium specs and features you usually find on premium smartphones. It runs on a Snapdragon 690 5G mobile processions and a large 4000mAh battery.

The new 5G phone from LG costs only $359. At that price, you can already enjoy a large 6.7-inch FHD+ FullVision punch hole display, 6GB of RAM, 128GB onboard storage, and a quad rear camera system. The storage is expandable up to 2TB.

When it comes to imaging, the rear camera setup consists of the following: 64MP Standard (f1.78) + 5MP Ultra Wide Angle (115˚ F2.2) + 2MP Depth (F2.4) + 2MP Macro (F2.4). The selfie camera is 16 megapixels.

The LG K92 5G only runs Android 10 mobile OS. It comes with the standard connectivity options like WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and USB Type-C. A fingerprint sensor is found on the side. For audio, the LG 3D Sound Engine and stereo speakers do their job well.

The price of the LG K92 5G phone will vary depending on the network. You can get it from US Cellular, Cricket Wireless, and AT&T soon. No word on exact availability but definitely before the end of the year. Check out other LG K series smartphones introduced earlier this year: LG K61, LG K51S, LG K41S, LG K51 (Boost Mobile), LG K31, LG K62, LG K52, and LG K42.