It’s not often that a big company shows off how it really does its quality assurance tests. In the case of LG, the other South Korean tech giant wants to be ahead of reviewers and the likes of Zack Nelson (aka JerryRigEverything). We’ve seen the LG G6 dunked, frozen, and thawed already. It has also passed some random scratch test. LG launched some demo videos and we’ve got done our full hands-on feature plus a side-by-side comparison with the LG G5.

This time, LG is showing us a comprehensive video of how the G6 is tested in the factory. We’ve seen the phone pass thru the Drop Tester, Tumbling Tester, Human Body Press Tester, Product Life Tester, and Impact Test. That’s five major durability tests, enough to make sure that the smartphone is really durable for everyday and rough use. LG has also employed an 8-point battery testing to ensure high quality battery performance and life.

The Battery Test is heavy in the sense that a 9.1kg item is droped onto a battery placed on an iron rod. The result is battery is crushed but luckily, it doesn’t explode or doesn’t catch fire.

Lee Seok-jong shared that they are testing the LG G6’s quality more rigorously so it won’t suffer the same fate as the Galaxy Note 7. The company is said to be producing 50,000 units of the G6 smartphone each day. Battery is evaluated at the LG Digital Park.

So far, so good. The LG G6 is safe and will survive pressure, shock, penetration, flammability, and heat.

If you have an LG G6, share your feedback below. We’re interested to know how soon can it be considered as one of the best phones around.