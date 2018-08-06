The LG Q7 was announced back in May, complete with Camera AI. The mid-range smartphone has followed the LG G7 ThinQ but only as a mid-range phone offering only after reaching the FCC for certification. LG is really making choice for us more difficult with the numerous phones in its current lineup. There’s the LG G7 flagship plus the LG V35, LG X5, LG X2, LG Q7, and now this: LG Q7+. It’s mainly an amped up version of the LG Q7.

The LG Q7+ is now available on T-Mobile with 64GB onboard storage. The phone sports a 5.5-inch FHD+ FullVision display screen, 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution, 16MP rear camera with Phase Detection Auto Focus, 8MP selfie camera, Q Lens AI camera tech, HiFi Quad DAC audio, facial recognition, fingerprint sensor, 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon camera, and a 2890mAh battery.

The device has a fast-charging capability and offers 1080P video-recording and playback. Its 4G LTE with VoLTE capability is complemented by the new 600MHz support. This makes the Un-Carrier having more 600MHz-enabled phones like the LG K30, LG V30, and the LG G7 ThinQ.

The new LG phone also runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and has an IP68 dust and water-resistance rating so you know it can survive some water splash.

Full retail price of the LG Q7+ is $350 plus tax but you can pay for it with a $14 monthly fee for 24 months. You will need to pay for the $25.00 SIM starter kit which is added automatically to your device purchase.

LG Q7+ units are now in stock so no need to pre-order or wait for the market release. The phone is currently available in the United States via T-Mobile.

SOURCE: T-Mobile