What’s happening to LG? We’re not exactly sure but its mobile business may come to an end soon. Several related rumors are being heard. It may be shutting down but is not up for sale. We’re constantly asking about the fate of the LG Rollable Phone even if sightings have been made. The LG Rainbow flagship smartphone is also now believed to be put on hold. Rumors have been denied by LG but people can’t help but wonder about the future of the company.

LG isn’t going down. Its other businesses are doing okay. The mobile division is just problematic because it doesn’t sell as much phones. Even if the device being introduced are revolutionary and innovative like the LG Wing, the market isn’t picking up these LG smartphones.

LG used to be a leader in this game. If and when it exits the mobile market, LG may have to discontinue software support for phones currently in its lineup according to a source.

An official confirmation by LG is expected to be made next month. A leak has appeared, saying an announcement will be made regarding quitting the business. It won’t be a bad idea since it has reported losing the past 23 quarters–straight.

LG may withdraw from the business or sell the mobile division. It may also downsize the unit as a suggestion. The future is still unclear for LG and the phones in the works. If the shutdown happens, the employees are said to be assigned to another divisions like the home appliance factory.

The LG Rollable Phone is an interesting design. An early patent was shown with a secondary display and triple camera. The supposed buy-off by a Vietnamese company is now said to be over. It’s not happening.

As for future software updates, support may also end if LG exists the mobile market. LG may still promise them but at the rate software updates are being release by LG, it may not be able to work on them anymore. The only devices we know are receiving Android 11 OS update are the LG V60 ThinQ 5G, LG V60 ThinQ 4G, LG Wing, LG G8X, and LG G8S.