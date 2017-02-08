We’re hoping to see the new LG smartwatches anytime soon as launch is expected this February 9. Photos of the LG Watch Style were leaked yesterday. User guides of the Watch Style and Watch Sport were also leaked the other day while specs were sighted on Geekbench. We somehow know the features of the wearables but we’re curious to know if the LG Watch Sport will indeed be the first to offer Android Pay.

Some more details have been shared about these new Android Wear 2.0 devices. We learned that AT&T will be releasing the smartwatch. An illustration of a shelf display for the watch was sighted somewhere. The document shows the LG Watch Sport Shelf Display so we’re assuming it’s exclusive for AT&T.

We can’t say when the smartwatches will be available in the market but there is a possibility they will be ready at launch or maybe a week later. As for the pricing, we know the LG Watch Style will be $249 while the Watch Sport will be $349.

AT&T is just one possible carrier to offer the new Android Wear smartwatches. We’re expecting others like Verizon and T-Mobile will also put up the devices for sale. We know this one will be listed on the Google Store so let’s wait and see.

VIA: PhoneArena