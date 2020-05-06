Back in February, LG launched the LG K51S together with the LG K61 and the LG K41S. A new LG K series phone has just been unveiled and made available by Boost Mobile. This comes before the official and public announcement of the LG Velvet next week. The LG K51 is now being offered by Boost Mobile. The other South Korean tech company is determined to make it bigger in the mobile market. The new LG K51 is a budget phone offering that will make a mark with its sub $100 price, large display, and a triple-camera setup.

Boost Mobile’s LG K51 is only $89.99 (tax not included). If you want to switch to the LG K51, you can avail of the device for only $29.99. It’s a decent choice especially if you’re looking for a secondary device or a smartphone for your young kid or teenager.

The LG K51 features a large 6.5-inch HD+ screen, true-to-life colors, 4000 mAh battery, and a triple-camera system that consists of a 115° wide lens with filter, flexible lens, and Bokeh effect. Samsung has also added some playback features. Other features of the phone include VoLTE connectivity for faster mobile data.

Boost Mobile’s SVP for sales and marketing Angela Rittgers said: “Through our no-contract plans, Boost Mobile is committed to offering customers a stress-free way to enjoy the latest mobile technology. In addition to the LG K51’s impressive media suite and multi-camera system, the device is packed with premium features that keep our customers connected and on budget.”

For an Android phone that costs below $100, the LG K51 is pretty decent. Just don’t expect it to offer the best and fastest in gaming and multi-tasking. Boost Mobile’s offer is something you can consider if you’re on the lookout for a new budget phone. Buy the LG K51 directly from Boost Mobile.