LG’s early withdrawal to join the Mobile World Congress this year may have prompted other bigger companies to follow, causing GSMA to eventually cancel the tech event, but the other South Korean tech giant is still set on introducing new smartphones from the LG K line. The 2020 K series offers three new phones with premium camera specs: the LG K61, LG K51S, and the LG K41S. Each phone offers powerful quad cameras to more mobile consumers. All three deliver an improved multimedia experience you can only get from LG K smartphones.

The LG K series has been improved with new multimedia functions. LG is describing the phones deliver enhanced all-around performance. These are considered as mid-range phones with almost premium specs previously introduced to flagship phones.

The LG K61 boasts a 48MP primary camera. The LG K51S comes with a 32MP main shooter while the LG K41S only has a 13MP standard camera but is joined by a 5MP Super Wide, 2MP Macro, and 2MP Depth Sensor. All three smartphones offer premium camera features to produce high-quality images and videos all the time.

Let’s take a look at each of the phones. The LG K61 comes equipped with a large 6.5-inch FullVision Display with, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, FHD+ resolution, punch-hole camera, 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion (2TB max), and a 4000mAh battery. The quad rear camera system consists of the following: 48MP Standard, 8MP Super Wide, 2MP Macro, and a 5MP Depth Sensor. There is a 16MP standard front-facing camera for selfies.

The phone also comes with an AI CAM, Google Assistant, dedicated Google Assistant button, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, Rear Fingerprint Sensor, and Google Lens. Color options include White, Blue, and Titanium (see phone image above).

The LG K51 comes with almost the same specs but now with only 3GB RAM and 64GB ROM. There is a 13MP selfie camera plus a quad-cam setup (32MP Standard, 5MP Super Wide, 2MP Macro, 2MP Depth Sensor). Choose from these colors: Titanium, Pink, and Blue.

The LG K41S has the same display and battery but now with 3GB RAM and a 32GB onboard storage. There are four cameras as well: 13MP Standard, 5MP Super Wide, 2MP Macro, and a 2MP Depth Sensor. There’s only an 8MP selfie shooter. There’s also the standard USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC.