Even before LG G7’s arrival, the South Korean tech company has other smartphones part of its 2018 device lineup. LG is still continuing with the G-series but with a number of important changes like switching back to LCD. The premium flagship offering will definitely be the G7. We’ve been saying it will have a notch with AI features and a bigger display. Rumor has it LG G7 development underwent changes and started from scratch. When it comes to the mid-range category, LG still has the K Series and the company is all set to release new models in the coming months.

LG launched new K8 and K10 phones at the Mobile World Congress. The new K10 follows the K10 Pro from last year and the K10 from the previous year. LG introduced the K series of smartphones over two years ago and we’ve seen a number of models including the LG K20, K4, K5, and the K8.

The K8 2017 model is said to be the LG Aristo. For this year, the LG K8 (2018) is rolling out in Russia as the LG K9. So there’s the new K9 which is actually a rebranded LG K8. The specs and features are basically the same: 5-inch IPS LCD screen, 720 x 1280 pixel resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, 8MP rear camera, 5MP front-facing selfie cam, Snapdragon 210 processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB onboard storage, rear fingerprint sensor, and a 2500mAh battery. The phone runs on Android 7.1 Nougat OS.

