LG, the company we always refer to as the other South Korean tech giant, is launching new smartphones at the upcoming MWC 2018. We know it won’t be launching a new premium flagship phone so don’t expect the LG G7. It may launch sometime in the next quarter though. You see, LG is changing its business strategy in the smartphone game. It’s rebranding so new models will only be out as necessary. The company isn’t abandoning its fans. It will still be launching the V30s variant with AI features and these two LG K phones–the new LG K8 and K10.

From the popular K Series, the K8 and K10 now have their 2018 edition. These are mid-range phones that are widely available in the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and Europe. If you’re looking for a new Android device that fits the budget but with almost premium specs, consider the LG K line.

The LG K8 now boasts an improved camera while the UX features have advanced greatly. Expect great images even in low-light conditions with the phone camera. Old features such as Auto Shot, Flash for SeLfie, Quick Share, and Gesture Shot are still available, thanks to the High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Low Light Noise Reduction features that are also ready on the K10. Other specs include a 5-inch screen, 1280 x 720 pixel resolution, 2GB RAM, 16GB expandable storage, 5MP front camera, 8MP rear cam, and a 2500mAh battery.

As for the LG K10, this one features a 5.3-inch HD In-cell Touch screen, 1280 x 720 pixel resolution, 2GB or 3GB RAM, expandable 16GB or 32GB built-in storage, 13MP rear camera, 5MP or 8MP selfie shooter, and a 3000mAh battery. The phones only run Android 7.1.2 Nougat out of the box. Expect these two to be shown off at the MWC 2018 next week.

SOURCE: LG