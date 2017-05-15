If you’re looking for a new mid-tier Android device with a stylus (that is not Samsung) and you happen to be living in Brazil, then you might want to check out the new smartphone from LG. Called the LG K10 Pro, it is actually a variant of the LG Stylus 3 which was unveiled earlier this year at the CES in Las Vegas. It may not be as groundbreaking as some of the newly released devices in the market right now, but if your budget cannot afford a flagship, then this might be the next best thing.

The LG K10 Pro, which sports the model number LG-M400F, has a 5.7-inch 720 x 1280 pixel display is powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor. It has 2GB RAM and just 32GB internal storage but it can be expanded to 2TB through a microSD card. Camera-wise, it has a 13MP main shooter and an 8MP front-facing camera if you like taking selfies. It has a 3080mAh battery and has a dual SIM function and has a fingerprint sensor as well.

One of the attractions of this smartphone is that it has a stylus called the Smart Pen Pro. It lets you quickly capture notes, even when your screen is turned off (similar to the S Pen of Samsung’s Note series). It has other features like Capture+, Pop Scanner, Quick Reminder and they call it the “best mouse for your smartphone”. It even sends you a reminder if you forget to put your pen into its holder.

The LG Brazil site has not indicated the price of the K10 Pro, but if it’s anything like the Stylus 3, then it will be around $273. They also did not state when it will be available in the market but it’s probably soon.

SOURCE: LG Brazil