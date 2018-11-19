We learned about the LG G7 One back in August. We have no idea how many units have been sold but we know this one runs on Android One– a more basic version of Android. It’s generally an unmodified Android that is becoming in demand now because more people like less bloat in their OS. Usually, it is based on the latest Android platform. One LG phone that runs Android One is set to receive Android 9 Pie and it’s the first LG device to be served the Pie.

A number of Android phones are already getting Android 9 including the Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium, Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+, Xiaomi Mi A2, and the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

Other OEMs have already started their beta programs like Huawei and Samsung. As for LG, we have no idea until today as the LG G7 One is getting an Android One update that already includes Android 9 Pie.

This means the LG G7 One is the first ever LG smartphone to run on Android 9 Pie. We’re not sure what regions are getting the update but it’s already being pushed in Canada as per an XDA forum member.

The new build brings Android 9 Pie with November security patches. We can expect monthly updates will be delivered to the phone and other LG phone in the next few months.

VIA: XDA Developers