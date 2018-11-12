If you’re currently loving your Xiaomi Mi A2, you will love it even more once the phone gets updated to Andriod 9 Pie. Nothing is official yet but the beta has been leaked online recently. The Android One device is getting a slice of Pie soon. The Mi A2 particularly is different from other Xiaomi phones because this one runs on Android One and not MIUI. Android One is basic stock Android experience so it’s not cluttered. With Android Pie, it will even be simpler.

Fans of MIUI may be confused at first when they see Android One on the Xiaomi Mi A2 but it’s really very basic. From Android 8.1 Oreo, it will soon run on Android Pie. The beta version is being prepped for release already.

XDA Member Whyle spotted the Android Pie beta for the Xiaomi Mi A2. Some upgrades will include filled-in navigation buttons, Adaptive Battery, and alternative navigation gestures.

This is an official ROM but still in beta so there may be a number of bugs and issues. Downloading may be done via TWRP or fastboot commands so don’t expect any OTA notification.

Feel free to flash every partition manually via fastboot if you can. Read the tutorial HERE for complete instructions.

VIA: XDA Developers