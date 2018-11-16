Of the many flagship phones about to get the Android 9 Pie, we’re particularly interested in the Galaxy S9 and S9+ because it will already include the newly announced One UI. The replacement for Samsung Experience is based on Android 9 and delivers a number of exciting features that focus on reachability and ease of use with one-handed usage among others. The beta program for the Galaxy S9 One UI (Android Pie) is now available in South Korea. This changes the interface on the S9 and S9+ and delivers Android Pie. The US and Germany will receive the same soon.

If you’re eager to test One UI, feel free to enroll for beta within the Samsung Members app. Register before checking under Settings> Software update> Download updates. The download should start soon.

The beta program serves the Android 9 Pie. Samsung recommends that you back up important data to keep them safe during the upgrade and duration of the Beta Program.

One UI is a reorganized layout of the content, settings, and information to help make a user focus. Moved to the bottom of the display are interactive elements. It also brings Night mode.

Improvements have been made to Notifications, Samsung Keyboard, Device Care, Always On Display, Settings, Samsung DeX, Bixby, Contacts, and Samsung Health. Reply directly to messages in the notification panel, floating keyboard is now available in all apps, and new clock styles have been added.

When you use DeX, you can still continue using your smartphone. Searching within apps with Bixby is now possible. When it comes to imaging, there’s the automatic Scene optimizer and the Photo Editor PRO editing tools added to the Gallery.

