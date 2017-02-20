There have been a huge number of leaks for the upcoming LG flagship smartphone, the LG G6. We have a couple of images now making the rounds of the tech blogs – a hands-on look at the front and back of a silver LG G6 – which basically confirms a lot of the rumors floating around for the upcoming flagship. And yeah, it’s probably got an “always on” display feature, too.

If you look at this image, you’ll probably realize that as many rumors as there were for the LG G6, we really haven’t gotten to see the phone up close and persona, like. Until this image, that is. You get to see the full front face with that large “FullVision” display, and then the dual camera setup at the back, with the fingerprint sensor because LG doesn’t have any more space up front to house it.

The leaker apparently confirms some specs – a base storage of 32GB, a 3,200 mAh battery, 4GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset. We all know the reason why it’s not launching with the newer Snapdragon 835, but that’s ok – just so we get to see the LG G6 launch at MWC 2017.

There’s really no secret about the G6 now, so all that remains to see is if LG’s Mobile UX 6.0 will complement the hardware on this new smartphone. With the competing Samsung Galaxy S8 to launch a full month later but with a better chipset, LG will need all the advantages it can get.

