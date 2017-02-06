We have a feeling that the LG G6 will be the star of the Mobile World Congress 2017 especially now that Samsung is delaying the Galaxy S8’s launch. We’re also curious to know now if the G6 will be way better and more “sellable” than the G5 which was named as the Best Device at last year’s MWC event.

We’re looking forward to many devices but the LG G6 is number one on our list. We still believe in this flagship series even if LG decided it will no longer be modular. So far, we heard it will have lite and compact variants, a non-removable battery, water-resistant build, Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, and with very tiny bezels.

We’ve seen a number of renders and leaked images already the past few weeks and we have a feeling we’re closer to the real thing. Posted today are photos shared by UnderKG. Very obvious are the fingerprint sensor and the rear dual camera system.

The LG G6 is expected to look more the like V20 and G5 combined. The metallic build design is obvious and you will see the SIM card slot on the right side. The strip on the phone is for the antenna.

You will see the USB Type C port at the bottom, 3.5mm earphone jack on top, volume rocker on the left, and the speaker above the USB port. Other basic features include the 5.7-inch screen, display with 2:1 aspect ratio, and a built-in battery.

