Lenovo has done Motorola many great things. Its acquisition of the latter has saved the brand. In turn, Motorola helped Lenovo gain traction in the mobile business. After the Moto Z2 Force, Moto X4, Moto G5S Plus, and the G5S, here comes the Moto Tab. The tablet is designed especially for entertainment for the whole family. Lenovo has just launched the device but it will be available for purchase exclusively on AT&T beginning November 17, Friday.

The powerful tablet comes equipped with a 10.1-inch FHD screen, 2GB RAM, 2.0 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core processor, 32GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 128GB, and a large 7000 mAh battery. The long-battery life is enough to keep the kids entertained while on a long trip. Adults can also use it for basic computing if they want to catch up on work during a flight.

The tablet boasts of a TV mode so you can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows with a few clicks and swipe on the screen. The Dolby Atmos and dual speakers deliver impressive audio while the FHD IPS screen offers an excellent cinematic experience. The device already runs Android 7.1 Nougat OS out of the box so you can take advantage of all the standard features like bundled notifications, doze mode, multitasking shortcut, quick app switching, more emoji, and multi-window support among others.

Motorola Tab features Kids Mode so parents can be worry-free whenever they give the tablet to the children because websites and content have been approved and curated. There are parental tools inside that allows the adults to manage what the kids can access.

Since this is more of a family tablet, you can set seven different profiles with fingerprint log-in for each member. This feature brings a more personalized experience for everyone even it’s just one device. If you want more powerful sound, you can add a Lenovo Home Assistant Pack to add a 3-watt speaker and dual mics. There’s also the Lenovo Productivity Pack that adds a case folio and a Bluetooth ThinkPad keyboard with Touchpad mouse so you can work anywhere.

The full price of the Moto Tab is $299.99 without any contract but you can get this with an AT&T Installment plan for $15 per month for 20 months. Available on most AT&T stores and online at att.com/mototab.

SOURCE: Lenovo