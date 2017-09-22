After introducing the Moto X4 as the first Android One phone and announcing it will release Android 8.0 Oreo update for the Moto G4 Plus, here’s Motorola again showing off a new device: the Moto G5s Plus. This is another product of the Moto G5 family launching this year.

The 5th-gen Moto will let you select your focus and unleash creativity with its many features. Original price is $279.99 but for a limited time, you can avail of the phone for only $229.99. If you want to pay installment, you can get it for only $13.81 per month. It will be sold ulocked in the United States by most carriers.

Motorola has added dual 13MP rear cameras to this smartphone so you can have the most of mobile photography. Design looks similar to previous models but you can expect improved specs includin an all-metal unibody design, 8MP selfie shooter with LED flash, 5.5-inch Full HD screen, 1080p resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, 4G LTE connectivity, 2.0 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, multi-function fingerprint reader for unlocking and security, 3GB or 4GB RAM, 32GB or 64GB internal storage, and a 3000mAh battery with TurboPower charging.

Other features include a 3.5mm headset jack, Micro USB, Bluetooth version 4.2 LE + EDR, bottom-port loud speaker, 4K Ultra HD video recordin capability, GPS, Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, and Ambient Light.

Moto G5S Plus is now up for pre-order but shipping will begin on September 29.

SOURCE: Motorola