After the Moto Z2 Force, here’s Motorola again with the new Moto G5S. It was earlier tipped with a full metal body design and recently showed up in a leaked photo. The Moto G5S is being added to the Moto G5 family, following the Moto G5 and G5 Plus. This new G5S also arrives with a Plus variant so you will have more options. Obviously, they are upgrades of the Moto G5 and G5 Plus.

Starting with the Moto G5S, the device comes in its all-metal unibody form, 5.2-inch Full HD display, 3000 mAh all-day battery, TurboPower charging technology, 16MP rear camera with PDAF, 5MP wide-angle front camera with LED flash, 1.4GHz octa-core processor, 4G LTE connectivity, and a fingerprint sensor. As with any other new Moto phone, this one features the same Moto Experiences such as Quick Reply and Night Display.

The special edition Moto G5S Plus has mostly similar specs but it comes with dual 13MP rear cameras and 8MP wide-angle front camera also with LED flash and panoramic mode. It also boasts of an all-metal unibody design, 5.5-inch Full HD screen, 2.0 Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor, 4G LTE, and a 3000 mAh all-day battery with TurboPower tech.

The Moto G5S is priced at 249 EUR ($295) while the bigger Moto G5S Plus starts 299 EUR ($353). These new Moto G5 phones will be available in select countries so wait for local announcements.

Motorola Moto G5S/G5S Plus Key Specs:

• OS: Android 7.1. Nougat OS

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 626

• Display: 5.2-inch(G5S), 5.5 inch Full HD IPS LCD (G5S Plus)

• Dimensions: 150 x 73.5 x 8.2 mm (G5S), 153.5 x 76.2 x 8mm (G5S Plus)

• Weight: 157g (G5S), 168 g (G5S Plus)

• Battery: 3000mAh with TurboPower

• RAM: 3GB or 4GB

• Storage: 32GB or 64GB

• Cam: 16MP rear (G5S), 13MP rear dual (G5S Plus)

• Cam: 5MP front (G5S), 8MP front (G5S Plus)

• Connectivity: Bluetooth, WiFi, USB Type-C, GPS, NFC, 4G LTE

SOURCE: Motorola