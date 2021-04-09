Ooof. That’s our reaction when we first saw the video. You know what that means, the video’s end won’t be good. That’s not a good thing because we’re actually excited about this new smartphone Lenovo. The Legion Phone Duel 2 certainly has potential with its dual batteries and two fans for cooling. However, if we are to talk about durability, Zack Nelson is telling you it may not be that ready. The phone looks tough like most rugged phones we’ve seen but the design of the components inside may not work in the long run.

This is Lenovo’s second attempt in the gaming phone category. The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel was released in July last year. We thought the new one would be called the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro.

The Legion Duel Phone 2 is no doubt one powerful gaming smartphone like the first-gen. However, there are people more interested in its durability. Enter Zack Nelson of JerryRigEverything to answer those questions.

Premium specs. Check. Durable design. Check. But will it scratch, burn, and bend? The phone can survive the standard scratch and burn tests. The display just doesn’t recover.

We like the pop-up selfie camera in the center. It seems Lenovo did really work hard on this phone. Unfortunately, on the first bend, it gets broken. Main reason is that there are two batteries placed separately. The phone is easily snapped into two and then later turned into three pieces. Some more effort result to the phone completely broken.

We’ve seen this before. The ASUS ROG Phone 2 also suffered the same fate in Zack Nelson’s hands. We’re not saying the Legion Phone Duel 2 isn’t worth your money. It’s a pretty neat phone. It’s just not as structurally sound as other premium Android phones we’ve seen and tried.