Lenovo has not entered the gaming phone market yet until this week. Aside from the ASUS ROG Phone 3, gamers are also introduced to a new phone from Lenovo. It’s not a new one from the Motorola brand but from the main company. Lenovo has launched the Legion Gaming Phone after months of being teased and leaked. It was first mentioned here back in May where we showed you images and information that surfaced on the web. We noted before that it would have a side pop-up camera, a 144Hz display screen, and a 90W charging support.

The new product is officially called as the Legion Phone Duel. It comes equipped with a large 6.65-inch AMOLED screen with a 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution plus a 240 Hz touch sampling rate and 144 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus mobile processor and up to 16GB of RAM. As promised, this one comes with a slide-out selfie camera.

When it comes to the imaging department, the 20MP selfie camera pops out from the side and automatically goes inside once you drop the phone. The 64MP main camera is accompanied by those RGB lighting effects you see on the product image. Also included are selfie auto-enhancements, video filters, and background-removal features.

For gaming, there are dual ultrasonic shoulder triggers and a virtual joystick. It can work with wireless or wide gamepads, as well as, a mouse or a keyboard. Their compatibility will depend though on the game.

Like the ASUS ROG Phone 3, audio is also tuned by Dirac as evidenced by the 3D dual front-facing speakers. Directional audio in the game is handled by Audio to Vibration (A2V). There are also noise-canceling microphones for streamers. There are four of them for YouTubers and Twitch streamers won’t have to worry. Feel free to record your gaming sessions, as well as, view from the front-facing camera. You can merge them to come up with a picture-in-picture video.

The phone’s storage can reach up to 512GB UFS 3.1. Mobile connectivity can be handle by sub-6 5G and WiFi 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz). Standard connectivity options are also available like NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and two USB-C ports. The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 90W Turbo Power Charging tech. This means a fully charged battery can be reached within 30 minutes only. A full charge can last up to 7 hours of non-stop gaming or 24 hours on normal use.

Because this device will be mainly used for gaming, the cooling system is important. Lenovo has applied dual liquid-cooling and copper tubes to do the job. The battery is said to be split across two packs so it won’t get hot in one location.

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel will be sold in key markets. It will be out in China first this July. It will be released in EMEA, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific soon. Unfortunately, it may not reach the United States. Color options are Vengeance Red and Blazing Blue. The cost isn’t confirmed yet but we heard a $500 starting price.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel Key Specs:

• OS: Android 10 OS

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+

• Display: 6.59-inch, 1080 x 2340 resolution

• Dimensions: 169.17 x 78.48 x 9.90

• Weight: 239g

• Battery: 5000mAh

• RAM: 12GB

• Storage: 256GB (up to 512GB)

• Cam: 64MP + 16MP (rear)

• Cam: 20MP (selfie)

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C, 5G, 4G LTE