In the year 2020, Lenovo has introduced a new gaming phone under the Legion series. It started as images surfaced on the web and soon a teaser was up on Weibo. It was hinted to arrived with a 144Hz display and liquid cooling system. It was introduced as the another mobile gaming powerhouse and almost year later, we’re hearing about a possible follow-up. We haven’t really heard anything about the device since its launch in July but it appears to be a success.

The Lenovo Legion 2 Pro has been sighted online. It is said to come with an improved camera system including a 44MP selfie camera via a pop-up mechanism. The next-gen gaming phone is expected to offer a big improvement over the original version, starting with the selfie shooter.

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro’s upgrades will be significant. The 44MP selfie camera is a big enhancement from the Legion Pro’s 20MP front-facing camera. A poster has been sighted too, telling us what other features and specs to expect.

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro Features

When it comes to imaging, there will be a 64MP main camera that can do 8K video recording at 30fps or 4K at 120fps. The side pop-up camera design isn’t exactly new. It’s similar to what we saw last year. It’s also motorized.

We can also look forward to a large, flat 6.92-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 720Hz touch sampling and a a 144Hz refresh rate. Other specs and features include 16GB of RAM (max), Snapdragon 888 chipset, 512GB storage (max), and a 5500mAh battery. The latter will still come with 90W fast wired charging.

Check out the live images sighted before launch:

Official launch of the new Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will be in a couple of days, on April 8 in China. The global launch is still unknown but we’re assuming it will happen.