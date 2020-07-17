There is no official announcement by Lenovo yet but we have seen the Legion gaming phone several times already. Some info and images surfaced on the web earlier while a Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone teaser went up on Weibo last month. A couple of days ago, we also mentioned the upcoming gaming smartphone will launch this July 22 with liquid cooling and 144Hz display. The latest information we have is legit because it’s a link to a product listing on JD.com. The latter is an online retailer that sells mobile devices.

The gaming phone appears to come with four air triggers and a dual-speaker system. These features are said to be best for gaming mode. As mentioned before, there is a dual-camera system placed in the center of the device in the rear. A dual-LED flash is also placed nearby.

The front-facing camera may work as a face recognition tool. A fingerprint scanner may be underneath the OLED screen. For gaming, the 144 Hz refresh rate will come in handy.

Lenovo’s Legion gaming phone is expected to run on the Snapdragon 865+ processor. It may also arrive with a 90W Super Flash Charge tech so a full-charge battery can be achieved in probably an hour or less.

The official launch date is July 22. That is very interesting and something to look forward to because the ASUS ROG Phone 3 will also be announced on the same day. That one also runs on Snapdragon 865+ chipset so we’ll see how close the rivalry will be.