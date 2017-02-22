Waterproof cases for the LG G6 were shown off last month by Ghostek, confirming that the Android smartphone will indeed be waterproof. The other South Korean tech giant even hinted on this aspect as per one teaser that came out recently that said the phone will feature a big screen, smaller body, and will be waterproof. We’re certain now the mobile device will have a non-removal battery inside a sealed and water-resistant build. It’s actually the first time for LG to make such phone.

At next week’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, we’re expecting this one will capture everyone’s attention for many reasons. It doesn’t have the Samsung Galaxy S8 as its direct rival, at least, in this tech event. There’s also the fact that it is a follow up to the G5 which was named as the Best Device at last year’s MWC.

The LG G5 didn’t quite sell despite its being unique and innovative. The modular design impressed the mobile industry but apparently, the consumers aren’t ready for it. What resulted from its launch though was to pave the way for the Moto Z with Moto Mods which is surprisingly doing good in terms of sales these days.

This new teaser video reminds us that the next-gen LG G series phone will be good enough to accompany you by the pool side. Or maybe you can swim with it? We’re not recommending you to submerge it under water though until durability tests are out just to be sure.

Being described as waterproof isn’t always guarantee that the phone is indeed waterproof. Oftentimes, we need to see it for ourselves. We know LG can be reliable but remember the Sony Xperia Z1? Phone was claimed to be “waterproof” but as it turned out, it’s only “water-resistant”. There is a difference.

If the phone is waterproof, then it also means it is dustproof as the ports are well-sealed.

See the LG G6? Obviously not. It’s underneath all the flour.