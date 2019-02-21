The OPPO 2019 Innovation Event event will be held in a couple of days. That’s happening in less than 48 hours so brace yourselves for whatever information will be revealed before D-Day. The actual launch day will be busy already so allow us to tell you beforehand the things we know. OPPO isn’t selfish when it comes to sharing details. We’re not just sure what phone exactly will implement the 10X lossless zoom technology first. There is the idea of the OPPO F11 Pro, OPPO Find Z, or a totally new phone.

OPPO is sharing the good news of the 10x Lossless Zoom in action. A video surfaced on Twitter, showing the 10x zoom being used.

The company shared its 10x Lossless Zoom journey. It’s not yet over but this is a breakthrough in camera innovation.

The 10x lossless zoom takes advantage of wide-angle lens, telephoto lens, and ultra-clear main camera. OIS is even included as it helps beat blur, resulting in a clearer image.

If you missed OPPO’s old phones, you may not know that the company has introduced a number of technologies and innovations over the years. The features include Beauty Selfie, Pure Image Engine, Rotating Camera, Dual PDAF Focusing Technology, 5X lossless zoom, dual 20MP front and rear shooters, and Ultra Night Mode.

Another first. 👀

Our 10x Lossless Zoom, in action. 🤯 RT if you’re ready to #GetCloserWithOPPO🔍 📸: Brian Shen, OPPO VP pic.twitter.com/euZN67Xm3i — OPPO (@oppo) February 19, 2019

A closer look at the journey that took us to a 10x Lossless Zoom. We can't wait to take you even closer! #GetCloserWithOPPO🔍 pic.twitter.com/GRAwKJWP1W — OPPO (@oppo) February 20, 2019