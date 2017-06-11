It would not be an understatement to say that Google achieved its objectives when it launched its own Pixel smartphones. They may have not been the baddest, most powerful devices around, but they set a foundation for what Google wanted its smartphones to be – feature rich, sleek and beautiful, and the flag-bearer for what an Android phone should be. Now we have the Pixel 2 upcoming, and a major leak spills major beans on what the new smartphones will be like.

We understand that we may be up for not just 2 Pixel devices, but 3 – the Pixel 2, the Pixel 2 XL, and would you believe it, the Pixel 2 XXL. The leak we’ve just heard of may be details of the middle sized phone, the Pixel 2 XL, via GFX Bench. The screen size will be 5.6 inches, but it’s the resolution that will get you interested — 2560×1312, fairly unusual for a smartphone. It works out to an 18:9 aspect ratio, pretty much like we on the LG G6.

This phone will be longer than usual, with a big screen and probably a curved panel, if rumors from LG are to be believed (as they are supposed to be manufacturing these displays). The benchmark shows a Snapdragon 835 processor supported by 4GB RAM and a whopping 128GB storage. Pretty much what we expected.

There were earlier rumors that the Pixel 2 will sport the slightly improved Snapdragon 836 chipsets, the same ones rumored to be on the Galaxy Note 8. They might still be able to do that, and this benchmark may have been of an earlier prototype.

