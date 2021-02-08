Huawei’s fate in the US will remain as is. No change will be made even if the country has a new President. There is no formal or official statement provided yet but Gina Raimondo, President Biden’s nominee for Commerce secretary, said that there is no reason why Huawei and other Chinese brands should be removed from the trade ban list. Raimondo was asked about the top Chinese OEM Huawei and other companies like Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. among others.

The companies mentioned above are those that are part of the list that many US firms work with. These US companies are then required to apply for a license so they can supply or allow the Chinese firms to use their tech.

Raimondo said: “I understand that parties are placed on the Entity List and the Military End User List generally because they pose a risk to U.S. national security or foreign policy interests. I currently have no reason to believe that entities on those lists should not be there. If confirmed, I look forward to a briefing on these entities and others of concern.”

Huawei-US Trade Ban

It appears there won’t be any change anytime soon. Huawei should not expect things to get better. The US’ Entity List will remain as there is still the assumption that the Chinese government is using Huawei for espionage.

Huawei and other Chinese companies have lost access to American products, tech, and the market. A number of ties have been cut already. The biggest blow to Huawei was when it lost access to Google. This then made Huawei use Harmony OS instead of Android OS.