Huawei has been busy these days as proven by several mysterious appearances. We’re anticipating for the Huawei Mate 9, the Huawei Nova 2, as well as, the new EMUI and Nougat updates for numerous models. We’re still positive about the Huawei P10 and P10 despite the deception supply problem of memory chips. In fact, it is the top smartphone maker in China for Q1 2017 and looks like it will remain so once other models are released in the market.

The latest entry is the Huawei Y7 as another budget-friendly smartphone. We didn’t feature it but the Chinese OEM also unveiled the Huawei Y3 in Europe earlier. The Y7 is more mid-range though compared to the Y3 and now runs Android Nougat out of the boxwith EMUI.

Huawei Y7 sports the following: 5.5-inch display, 2.5D glass, 12MP rear camera with PDAF, 8MP front camera with face recognition technology, 4000mAh battery, 1.4GHz octa-core processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 128GB. The EMUI 5.1 tops Android 7.0 for a more personalized look that is fully Huawei.

No word on exact availability and pricing but it should be anytime soon or maybe just in time for Summer of before school starts.

SOURCE: Huawei