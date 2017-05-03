Huawei rolled out the Nova and Nova Plus around September last year as mid-range devices and looks like the two will soon have a follow-up. The Nova 2 is believed to be currently in the works and has actually reached TENAA. This means the smartphone will be announced in China in the coming days. No confirmation yet by the top Chinese OEM but the images below somehow prove the device is almost ready.

Unlike the previous Nova phones that looked a lot like the Nexus 6P, this looks different. You will no longer find the black band on top of the rear panel but is now replaced by antenna lines. There appears a dual camera system so this can be exciting. We’re not expecting Leica lens like the Huawei P9 or P10 but the dual cam setup is an interesting and important addition.

You will also notice the fingerprint scanner on the rear and a 2.5D glass on the front display. We don’t see a home button on the front so maybe it’s somewhere on the side or the back integrated with the round fingerprint sensor.

The Huawei Nova 2 will be a mid-range Android phone so expect it to be announced with an affordable price in whatever market Huawei decides to sell it.

VIA: MyDrivers