After speculations that Huawei used diffent storage versions on the new P10 and P10 Plus, the company admited that it did use different chips on the P10 duo. That was one bold move of admission but unfortunately, not a lot of people are happy with what the Chinese OEM did. This cutting corners by the supposed top smartphone maker in China today is unacceptable.

The reason for this is “severe shortage in the supply chain” according to Huawei’s mobile chief Richard Yu. That could be a valid point but interestingly, some information about the memory chip specification is now missing on the website. It seems the company has deleted the UFS description perhaps to avoid confusion.

Huawei P10 owners have been saying that the different chips yield very different performance results when speed-testing. We’ve seen the results and there is indeed a difference. The owners are saying the decision to use such brings substandard products but with a high and same expensive price is not good.

Huawei P10 and P10 owners in China especially are complaining about this matter. The Shenzhen Consumer Council already received about 32 related compaints through its Weibo account. We can’t be sure if there is a problem in supply but we understand if this is the case since OEMs are churning out smartphones left and right. Then again, Huawei could have been more honest in the first place.

VIA: Reuters