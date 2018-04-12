Never underestimate Huawei. It’s not the top Chinese OEM and the third largest phone maker in the world for nothing. It’s been getting a lot of attention for the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro because of the triple cameras and topping DxOMark’s mobile photography standards. The company has also teamed up with Prisma to work on P20’s AI capabilities while other phones are being introduced left and right like the Honor 10 and a mysterious Honor AI phone. The Huawei AppGallery and HiAI engine were also launched recently.

Back in February, we told you the Huawei Y5 Lite (2018) would run on Android Go. There is truth to it as the top Chinese OEM was once again sighted with some reference to Android Oreo Go. This year’s Huawei Y5 Lite’s firmware files show ‘Y5 Lite 2018’ on the code. We’re assuming this will be the first Android Oreo Go Edition phone from Huawei.

The brand has been gracious to venture not only in the premium category but also the low-budget business. The mid-range game is already covered but this time, the Android Go level is getting a new addition to the lineup.

There is no formal announcement by Huawei yet but we have a feeling it will happen very soon. FunkyHuawei.club and XDA developer FunkyHuawei has provided firmware files that already includes the Android 8.1 Oreo version of Android Go. Once official, the Huawei Y5 Lite (2018) will join the ranks of Nokia 1, ZTE Tempo Go, and the TCL Alcatel 1X as Android Go phones.

VIA: XDA Developers