The Huawei-US trade ban is still a developing storY. We highly doubt now things will change in favor of Huawei. Before, we imagined things could possibly make a U-turn once President Trump was out of the White House. Well, that has already opened and President Biden is the new US President. Huawei’s future IS still unclear even under the new administration as we’ve gathered from several reports. Biden’s bet for Commerce secretary earlier said that there is no reason why the top Chinese OEM and other brands should be removed from the trade ban list.

Huawei has not done anything major yet except for find alternative solutions and technologies and even suppliers. Unlike Huawei, Xiaomi filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Defense over investment ban. Now Huawei seems to be doing something similar as it tries to challenge the claims that the company is a national security threat.

Huawei has previously denied allegations of espionage but of course, the Trump administration wouldn’t listen. Huawei is now saying the claim was unconstitutional. The move is said to have been harmful to the American firms working with Huawei.

Huawei file a lawsuit at the New Orleans Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. The company said the U.S. Federal Communications Commission’s declaration was “arbitrary and capricious”. Huawei insists FCC doesn’t have any “substantial evidence”.

In a court filing, here’s what Huawei said: “The order on review potentially impacts the financial interests of the telecommunications industry as a whole, including manufacturers, end users, and service providers in a broad range of industries, such as internet, cellular and landline telephone, and similar telecommunications applications.”

We have a feeling Huawei will continue in this battle. It once challenged the 2019 ban of American companies from using tax subsidies to fund the building of 5G technology. Huawei has denied all allegations that it’s working with the Chinese government.

The security threat isn’t true as per the Chinese mobile OEM. It’s what we’ll continue to hear until the case is over, but then again, we don’t the issue will be over soon.