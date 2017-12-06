The year is about to end and Huawei has been scrambling to release the remaining models for 2017. We just saw the Honor 7X and Honor View 10 (V10), as well as, the Mate 10 Pro. There’s also the ‘Made for Huawei’ program introduced earlier as in an effort to ensure quality products and accessories. As the top Chinese OEM, Huawei needs to come up with better phones each year so it will maintain its popularity.

Next flagship from Huawei is expected to be a P-series. We’re assuming it will be called the Huawei P11 but a mystery phone has been sighted by a creative agency that’s supposedly working with Huawei. This group recently added new ads to its portfolio and included is a poster for a “PCE Series” device. The ad even tells of the future specs such as a 40MP camera, triple-lens rear shooter with 5X hybrid zoom, and 24MP selfie shooter. All three cams are said to be co-developed with Leica as in the past.

This Huawei PCE could be a high-end smartphone. It’s also possible that it would be a foldable phone as Huawei has been planning to challenge Samsung in this area.

The image sighted and shared by Evleaks appears to be legit. It’s been pulled out from the source so we’re assuming it’s really important. Huawei is set to launch a new Huawei P phone early next year so let’s just wait and see.

SOURCE: Evan Blass