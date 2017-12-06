Huawei’s Honor 7X was first sighted on TENAA and hit Geekbench a few months ago. It then launched in China last October and was soon listed as an Amazon-exclusive offer in India only last month. The smartphone is now made available in the United States. The Chinese OEM describes this as an “unrivaled” phone that boasts a gorgeous design, dual-lens cameras, and a minimal bezel.

We don’t quite agree it’s gorgeous but the Honor 7X looks good just like any other familiar-looking Huawei phone. The bezel-less display has become more pronounced though with its 18:9 aspect ratio and 2160 x 1080 FHD+ resolution. There’s a dual 16MP + 2MP camera setup plus a new Portrait Mode and algorithm that allow any mobile user to capture great photos every time. Other specs of the smartphone include the following: a 5.93-inch screen, 8MP front-facing selfie shooter, 2.36GHz octa-core Kirin 659 chipset, 32GB/64GB onboard storage, 4GB RAM, dual-SIM support, rear fingerprint sensor, and a 3340mAh battery.

The entry-level phone is powered by Android 7.0 Nougat and the latest EMUI. You can now buy the Honor 7X from Huawei Store at hihonor.com for only $199.99. Orders will start shipping on December 15. Don’t be surprised if you receive a free gift of an Honor 7X PC Case because Huawei is feeling generous.

SOURCE: Honor USA