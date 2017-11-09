It’s actually sort of crazy that Huawei is poised to be the second largest smartphone maker in the world and yet it is still not directly available in the US. Yes, some of their devices are actually available on Amazon but having a carrier partner will make all the difference and so far, the Chinese OEM doesn’t have that. But it looks like all that is about to change as the recently announced Huawei Mate 10 Pro may be coming to the US, exclusively through AT&T.

This used to be just rumors and reports, but now there may actually be evidence that this will happen as the firmware files that were obtained by XDA Developers show the device code for the Huawei Mate 10 Pro to be BLA-A09-att-us. It is different from the international model BLA-L09, so there may actually be some differences between the model that will be released in the US. But the important thing to note is that finally a Huawei device will be available and it will be exclusive to AT&T.

The firmware also shows that the device will come with the AT&T carrier software on top of the Android 8.0 Oreo and the EMUI 8.0. Fortunately, that carrier software can be uninstalled. It will also come pre-loaded with both Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox so you have the option which to choose which browser you want to be your default (or use both). The Huawei Mate 10 Pro is IP67 water resistant and doesn’t have a 3.5mm headphone jack or a microSD slot.

There is no news yet when the launch date will be or how much it will cost. But that will probably happen early 2018 and we might hear about this during the upcoming Consumer Electronic Show in January.

VIA: XDA Developers