We admit Apple started it but the idea of tagging accessories and mobile devices with “Made For” is one effective way to ensure high quality of products all the time. Google has started to plan the ‘Made for Google’ certification. This is different from the ‘Made by Google’ stores setting up shop in some major cities in the United States.

Aside from Google, the top Chinese OEM wants to join in the game by launching ‘Made for Huawei’ products. There is no official and final announcement yet but the information is according to a source based in China. This special program is believed to offer a new USB-C to HDMI adapter made for the Huawei Mate 10 phones.

We are not surprised Huawei is improving mobile product and service quality since it is no longer the top Android phone maker in China today, beating Xiaomi the past couple of years. If this turns out to be true, then we can compare those Made for Huawei products and accessories with those from other top brands like Apple or Google.

Note this is just a concept. We’re assuming the Huawei Mate 10 series will receive the other features once Google is done with the software upgrades.

VIA: GizChina