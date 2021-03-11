Huawei is still in the mobile game. The brand is expected to be announced soon. The premium flagship series will probably come in two variants: a regular Huawei P50 and the Huawei P50 Pro. Huawei may be contemplating to sell off the Mate and P flagship series but we doubt it will happen anytime soon. Huawei’s situation is not about to change anytime so flagship devices will roll out. As early as January, we saw some rendered images of the Huawei P50 Pro and the Huawei P50. We’re also told they may come with Android aside from Harmony OS.

Details can be confusing as we also heard the phone would run on EMUI with Android 11, not HarmonyOS. So until Huawei makes an official announcement, we will take things with a pinch of salt.

A couple of weeks ago, it was mentioned here the Sony IMX800 first 1-inch mobile camera sensor would debut on Huawei P50. Now we’ve got more information, thanks to Steve Hemmerstoffer.

Our source said the Huawei P50 Pro will come with a glass rear panel and a metal frame with flat edges. The design is actually similar to the P Smart 2021, Huawei Mate 30, and Huawei P30. Dimensions are 159 x 73 x 8.6mm with the camera bump hitting 10.3mm.

Huawei P50 Pro Images

The Huawei P50 Pro will have a 6.6-inch screen with slightly curved edges. The selfie camera is under a single-centered punch hole. Bezels are very thin.

The P50 Pro rear camera bump design appears to be egg-shaped. It’s large so we can expect really powerful cameras. Other features of the Huawei P50 Pro include dual speakers on top and bottom frame, an under display fingerprint sensor, and an IR blaster.