Aside from the Samsung Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy Z Flip phone, the other highly-anticipated device is the Huawei P40 flagship. The premium series from the top Chinese Android OEM will be revealed soon. We’re assuming sometime in March since the Huawei P30 series was revealed around same month last year. This 2020 will be different though for Huawei because its upcoming smartphones will not run on Android. It will only be advertised as running EMUI and with Huawei Media Services.

Huawei Media Services is replacing the Google Media Services so expect the next-gen Huawei phones will be fully run without any hint of Android. The Huawei P40 series is expected to arrive in three variants: the P40 Lite, regular P40, and the Huawei P40 Pro.

The biggest version is said to come with a four-curved hole design as seen in the images above, 90Hz refresh rate, and probably 2k+ resolution. Nothing is confirmed yet so take things with a grain of salt. Multiple cameras can also be expected with one being a ToF camera for possible 3D face recognition. We’re not sure about the penta-camera design. We know it will still be Leica.

When the Huawei P40 Pro is revealed in March, we’ll get to see the new camera module design. The Huawei P40 Pro is said to arrive with periscope lens, glass-plastic hybrid lens, and 10x optical zoom among others. We’re also looking at a 64MP main shooter, 52MP ultra-wide with 1/1.5inch sensor, and 20MP telephone lens.

So the Huawei P40 Pro will be camera-centric again. We won’t be surprised if it ranks high on DxOMark again as in every year. We can’t wait to see the camera setup and how the smartphone will thrive even without Android.