Huawei is getting a lot of coverage the past few days. The Mate 9 is ready to receive the Android 8.0 update in China while the View 10 AI phone has just launched. The Honor 7X is also now up for purchase in the US. There’s also the Nova 2S. A new year is about to begin which means a new flagship will be revealed. We’re anticipating the next-gen Huawei P phone as a follow-up to the P10 and P10 Pro. We already heard the idea it will be a PCE series phone but it could simply be called as the Huawei P11.

The Huawei P11 is expected to roll out in the first quarter of 2018, probably at the Mobile World Congress in February. Rumor has it the P11 will be very much different from the P10. It is also said to have an almost bezel-less screen plus a style notch similar to the Essential Phone and the iPhone X.

The information was from firmware files and FunkyHuawei.club where you can install pre-release firmware for your Huawei phone and see more information. An overlay image was sighted, showing some rounder corners while related files were also discovered.

We’re assuming there will be an 18:9 display, around 6.01-inches as listed in a configuration file. Other specs and features include the following: HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor, Android 8.0 Oreo, EMUI Version 8.0.1, and Huawei’s Easy Projection feature.

VIA: XDA Developers