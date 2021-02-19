Huawei is still working on the P50. The next premium flagship series from the Chinese OEM is once again anticipated for its advanced cameras and specs. There is also the fact that Huawei has been having a hard time finishing the product because of the challenges in procuring the components. The company has also been working on the Mate X2. This one is Huawei’s new foldable phone which we’ve been saying will be thinner, longer, and lighter. The foldable flagship will be unveiled soon.

Much has been said about the Huawei Mate X2 like that inward folding screen and a dual screen camera. It will be more like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. The Huawei Mate Xs wasn’t making any money and was causing the OEM to lose more but we’re hopeful the Mate X2 will be a better version.

The Huawei Mate X2‘s design patent was revealed and filed before EUIPO. The new foldable smartphone will launch on February 22, Sunday, at 20:00. This is according to a post on Weibo.

Huawei Mate X2 Details

When it comes to the Huawei Mate X2 design and specs, we learned this “innie” may come with an 8.01-inch display with 2480 x 2222 pixel resolution. The external display will be 6.45-inches with a 90Hz refresh rate. The battery will be 4400mAh battery with 66W charging technology and the phone will run on a 5nm Kirin 9000 5G chipset.

The teaser image shows a device that appears to have an inward folding display so it will be really similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fold. Huawei hints on being an “irregular” phone and with this, it suggests “you can define the rules”.