The Huawei Mate X2 may be revealed soon. It has been a while since the Chinese OEM introduced a new foldable phone. Our last mention was back in October when we shared with you the Huawei Mate X2 renders showing an inward folding screen and a dual selfie camera system. We also mentioned the next-gen Huawei Mate X would be an “innie” like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. We may soon see the said device as new details have surfaced on Weibo.

Huawei Mate X2 Details

Specs and features of the yet-to-be-announced Huawei Mate X2 start with a large 8.01-inch internal folding main screen with 2480 × 2200 pixel resolution. There is a secondary 6.45-inch display with 2700 × 1160 pixels. The foldable phone runs on a Kirin 9000 processor and a 4400mAh battery with 66W super flash charge.

When it comes to imaging, the Huawei Mate X2 may be equipped with four rear cameras: 50MP + 16MP + 12MP + 8MP. The quad camera system may come with 10x hybrid optical zoom as described. The Android 10-powered smartphone may measure 161.8 x 145.8 x 8.2mm and weigh 295 grams. We have no idea about the selfie camera.

Some details gathered were from TENAA. This means the Huawei Mate X2 may be introduced soon in China. Aside from the Huawei P50, we believe Huawei is also working hard on this Mate X2 as a potential rival of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

We remember saying Huawei’s next foldable smartphone could be called the Mate V. That may not happen because the Huawei Mate X2 appears to be almost set. The Huawei Mate XS didn’t make Huawei any money so let’s see if the Huawei Mate X2 will make a difference.