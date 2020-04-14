Huawei may be working on a new Mate X model but we won’t forget the fact that it’s not making money from the Mate Xs. It’s even causing the Chinese OEM to lose more. It’s not exactly the best mobile device from Huawei but it’s certainly is a novel idea. As the upgraded version of the Huawei Mate X, the foldable phone is expected to make an impression. We have yet to use and review one. We know it’s also not perfect but we have high regard for Huawei.

IFixit went ahead to prying open the Huawei foldable phone. The full teardown video is on YouTube now. Watch below:

The disassembly video shows us how the phone is not that repairable. The 2 out of 10 score of repairability is very low. It doesn’t do the foldable phone category any good.

The phone isn’t exactly easy to teardown because of several obstacles inside. The internal components are found to be covered carefully. The device needs some TLC if you want to see what’s inside.

There are plenty of glue if we are to look under and around the inward-facing dual rear panels, making them a challenge to remove. The two batteries are also difficult to take out. In fact, removal causes some warping and damage to the two, respectively.

Disassembly is possible but difficult. You need to be really careful especially around the ‘Bionic’ flexible graphite cooling system. The phone is found to be more dust-resistant compared to the Samsung Galaxy Fold. That detail is important as it gives the Huawei Mate Xs another advantage.