Huawei not selling the new Mate 20 phones is somewhat expected. And yes, the top Chinese OEM will not bring the Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, and Mate 20X to the country for reasons we already know. Huawei isn’t allowed to sell in the US, no thanks to the regulations set by the government. The past year has been challenging for the company but it’s not really worried since the US isn’t its biggest market. Even without the US’ share, Huawei has managed to rank second in the global market, even overtaking Apple.

The Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro are all about the cameras so we thought it would be nice if those in America get a hold of the new phones. It hasn’t hit DxOMark but we won’t be surprised if the premium variant will have the same score or outrank the P20 Pro which has been No. 1 since March.

We don’t think Huawei is directly challenging the Pixel 3 series as people are saying it will rival the new iPhone XS Max. Here is a statement from a representative:



“We are not planning to sell the Mate 20 Series in the US. While international variants of the Mate 20 Series may be available on some US online retail sites, we encourage individuals to carefully read the details about the warranty and network compatibility before purchasing.”

You can still purchase units on select online stores but it is highly recommended by Huawei that you check compatibility and warranty first–to be sure. We’re not sure about the Huawei Watch GT but the company shared that it has plans to sell it in the country.

If you live in Asia or Europe, you will not have an issue buying the Mate 20 series but you have to check compatibility. We suggest you consider the Huawei Mate 20 Pro because it is the more premium model but with a high starting price of €1,049 (about $1,200). It’s better than the iPhone XS Max, thanks to the artificial intelligence, facial recognition, triple-lens camera system, and on-screen fingerprint recognition (Dynamic Pressure Sensing in-screen scanner).

VIA: Business Insider