The Huawei Mate 10 Lite was already revealed to us as the Maimang 6 in China but it’s now official in other regions. The phone is being highlighted with its quad cameras and 18:9 screen, making it more than just a Lite variant of the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro. Unlike the more premium Mate 10 series phones, this Mate 10 Lite boasts a total of four cameras: two on each side.

The Android smartphone is ready to roll out in Europe but unfortunately, there’s no information yet if and when it will be available in the United States and the rest of North America.

The mid-range device is priced at €359 and sports a huge 5.9-inch screen with 18:9 aspect and a 1080 x 2160 pixel resolution. That’s almost bezel-less if you ask us. The phone also comes equipped with a Kirin 659 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB built-in storage, hybrid SIM card slot, and a 3340mAh battery.

The Huawei Mate 10 Lite’s image tech includes a 16MP plus 2MP rear cameras and the 13MP with 2MP selfie shooter. There aren’t many devices with quad cameras so this one can be interesting and exciting to use.

The Mate 10 and Mate Pro are powered by Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box already but this one only runs Android 7.0 Nougat. That’s understandable but we’re crossing our fingers it will receive the cookie update in the coming months.

Huawei Mate 10 Lite is now listed on Media Market with a €359 price tag.

VIA: MobiFlip, MediaKart