What you see above isn’t a new HTC Wildfire. It’s the last Wildfire phone we remember from 2011. Specifically, it’s the HTC Wildfire S that also received a Honeycomb. The phone was also reviewed by our team as one of the first few Android phones in the world. The company started with the HTC Wildfire entry-level Android phone. We even got our unboxing and hands-on feature. The HTC Wildfire S then followed and we haven’t heard anything from the series since then.

There may be a revival of the Android phone series as a Russian TV store presented something related. An HTC Wildfire E is said to have been detailed. The new Android smartphone is said to already run on Android 9.0 Pie.

This upcoming HTC Wildfire E will be a new generation Wildfire device. We’re assuming it will still be part of the budget category. The specs we discovered are only basic: 5.45-inch IPS screen, HD+ display, 18:9 aspect ratio, eight-core UniSoC SC9863 processor, PowerVR IMG8322 video accelerator, 32GB onboard storage, 2GB RAM, 2.4-GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, and a 3000 mAh battery. The 3.5 headphone jack will still be present.

Details are scarce but there may be a blue version according to our source. When it comes to imaging, we’re also not expecting much. However, the 5MP selfie camera and dual 13MP with 2MP rear shooters may make the phone attractive enough to loyal HTC fans and those looking for novelty phones.

This HTC Wildfire E is particularly interesting because the OEM has been doing major changes in the business. For one, it has “temporarily” shut down smartphone online stores in China back in May. HTC is also reportedly planning to re-enter Indian market through licensing. There are still several upcoming HTC phones like the HTC Exodus 1s blockchain phone and the newly announced HTC U19e and Desire 19+ mid-rangers as part of the brand’s improved mobile strategy. Let’s wait and see for HTC’s official announcement.