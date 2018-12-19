HTC needs to make some changes in its business strategy soon. Google has got a hold of the brand already but we’re not sure about the tech giant’s concrete plans. We heard HTC may stop manufacturing Android phones on its own but it’s still working on “something new for U” or “something else” for loyal fans. There have been talks of reboot and one way of doing that is to focus on high-end and mid-tier phones. Budget phones may be out of the equation now since HTC’s goal is to make more sales.

HTC Taiwan executive Darren Chen is hoping to improve the company’s market share and profitability. High-end ‘U’ phones will still be released in 2019 so expect an HTC U12+ follow-up. It could be an HTC U13 but we highly doubt if the number 13 will be used.

HTC recently announced the affordable mid-range with dual cameras. There’s also the HTC Exodus 1 phone with cryptocurrency which is now sold out.

HTC is hoping the HTC Desire 12s will help bring in more revenue next quarter since it’s very affordable at below $200 (NT$5,990). It’s only a mid-ranger but decent enough with the Qualcomm 8-core Snapdragon 435 processor, 4G LTE, and 13MP selfie shooter.

The HTC U12 Life is still doing good in the market especially the 128GB version. Meanwhile, the HTC U12+ is still doing great in performance evaluations especially for dual-lens camera phones.

There’s also the HTC VR headset line helping to bring the brand to more consumers but we’re crossing our fingers the company will maintain the momentum. Hopefully, the launch of Viveport VR app store will encourage more people to support HTC.

VIA: Digitimes