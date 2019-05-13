The next-gen HTC Exodus blockchain phone may be out later this year. A follow up to last year’s successful HTC Exodus is expected to be revealed in a few months. If you may remember, the HTC Exodus 1 blockchain smartphone was made ready for non-crypto users almost a year after we first learned about the cryptocurrency phone. The blockchain fever has started mid last year with the HTC Exodus being joined by the Opera crypto wallet and the FINNEY dual screen.

HTC is definitely going all “crypto”. Crypto smartphones are relatively new so we’re not expecting much but know the category has potential. After the HTC Exodus, the Taiwanese tech giant is introducing the next-gen model: the HTC Exodus 1s.

It’s the next model but it’s a more affordable version. Perhaps HTC really wants more people to get into crptocurrency by adding a new phone that more people can buy.

A mid-range cryptocurrency phone may cost around $250 to $300. As for release date, we’re probably looking at a late Q3 announcement.

Nothing much to say on the specs but a source said the device will double as a full node. By full node it means, the phone can work as a distributed point that “validate and relay transactions” on the blockchain.

HTC executive Phil Chen said the company has “partners to announce that will offer hash rates to do so”–whatever that means. Blockchain and cryptocurerency aren’t a standard yet so there is a “shortage of full nodes in the network” as per Chen.

HTC wants to help grow the network for app devs so more people will benefit and use Bitcoin. In the near future, HTC will update the original Exodus phone with the same node functionality. This function is said to work over Wi-Fi connection. Power consumption may be “beyond normal operating levels” according to Chen.