The U11 is HTC’s flagship offering this year that has received a mid-range version. There’s the U11 Life that has since gotten the Android Oreo update. There’s still the HTC U11 Plus which we’re expecting will be available anytime soon but no, not in the US. At first, we only had the image renders, 360-degree video, and more leaked specs.

The HTC U11+ is believed to be the unreleased HTC Pixel aka Muskie. We can’t be certain of that but we’re excited to know how the Plus variant will be different and better than the ordinary U11.

The phone will boast the HTC Smart Display. It’s actually just the Ambient Display but with some improvements. The feature will display the date, time, and notification icons. If you want to save battery, you can set a schedule. The ‘always on’ display can also be set if you wish while the device’s battery level can also be displayed constantly.

The HTC Smart Display can be updated on the Play Store. Feel free to customize the clock faces and set the timezones which can be useful especially when you’re traveling. Pre-order the HTC U11+ for £699 (€799) online if you’re in the UK.

VIA: Android Police